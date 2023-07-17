The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is hitting .231 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Votto has picked up a hit in nine of 20 games this season, with multiple hits five times.

He has homered in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 20), and 9.1% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (45.0%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (25.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in eight of 20 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 .176 AVG .290 .349 OBP .353 .471 SLG .742 4 XBH 6 3 HR 4 8 RBI 11 11/6 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings