Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Giants on July 17, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for LaMonte Wade Jr, Spencer Steer and other players on the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds prior to their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Monday at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 91 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .272/.363/.467 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 88 hits with 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .245/.333/.401 on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Webb Stats
- The Giants' Logan Webb (8-7) will make his 20th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 21st, 1.119 WHIP ranks 18th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 9
|9.0
|7
|0
|0
|10
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|11
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 18
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|2
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI (73 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .279/.410/.439 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 16
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
