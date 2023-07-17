Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on July 17 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 91 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (35 of 91), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 40 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.282
|AVG
|.264
|.385
|OBP
|.343
|.474
|SLG
|.461
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|33/23
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Webb (8-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.36 ERA and 127 strikeouts through 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.36), 18th in WHIP (1.119), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
