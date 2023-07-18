On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 91 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

In 63.7% of his games this year (58 of 91), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (26.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (38.5%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (15.4%).

In 40 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 47 .282 AVG .264 .385 OBP .343 .474 SLG .461 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 33/23 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

