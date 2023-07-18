Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.189 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 91 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .467.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- In 63.7% of his games this year (58 of 91), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (26.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (14 of 91), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (38.5%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (15.4%).
- In 40 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.282
|AVG
|.264
|.385
|OBP
|.343
|.474
|SLG
|.461
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|33/23
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Giants allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.44 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 1, the righty tossed three innings against the New York Mets, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.44), 34th in WHIP (1.189), and 58th in K/9 (6.9).
