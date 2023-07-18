Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Tennessee Titans have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Titans games.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 23rd in the (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans collected three wins at home last year and four away.
- Tennessee won only two games as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- Also, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- Also, Tannehill ran for 98 yards and two TDs.
- In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).
- In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (34.3 per game).
- Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
