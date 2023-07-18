Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .287 with four doubles, four triples, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Benson has gotten a hit in 22 of 45 games this season (48.9%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (17.8%).
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15.6% of his games this year, Benson has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.211
|AVG
|.354
|.328
|OBP
|.447
|.368
|SLG
|.585
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|6
|23/10
|K/BB
|12/11
|5
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- DeSclafani (4-8) takes the mound for the Giants in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 93 1/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, July 1 against the New York Mets, when he went three innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.44), 34th in WHIP (1.189), and 58th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
