The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds will send Ross Stripling and Graham Ashcraft, respectively, to the mound when the two clubs play on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -115 -105 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (47.1%) in those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 29-33, a 46.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of its 95 opportunities.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 27-20 19-22 31-24 32-34 18-12

