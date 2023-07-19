Oddsmakers have listed player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Jonathan India and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

India Stats

India has put up 92 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.335/.413 so far this season.

India hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 3-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI (93 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .274/.363/.466 so far this season.

Steer takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a walk.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 18 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Ross Stripling Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Stripling Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-2) for his ninth start of the season.

Stripling has not earned a quality start in eight starts this season.

In eight starts this season, Stripling has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Stripling Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates Jul. 14 4.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 7 3.2 4 2 2 3 0 at Mets Jul. 2 2.0 0 0 0 2 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 3.0 4 1 1 3 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 3.1 4 3 3 2 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Wade Stats

Wade has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 56 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .274/.405/.432 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Jul. 18 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jul. 16 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

