On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Ross Stripling TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 93 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this year (59 of 92), with multiple hits 25 times (27.2%).

In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Steer has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this season (35 of 92), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 of 92 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .286 AVG .264 .385 OBP .343 .472 SLG .461 15 XBH 20 7 HR 7 25 RBI 26 34/23 K/BB 42/20 7 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings