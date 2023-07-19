Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ross Stripling. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 93 hits and an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .466.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 64.1% of his games this year (59 of 92), with multiple hits 25 times (27.2%).
- In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 38.0% of his games this season (35 of 92), with two or more RBI 14 times (15.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 92 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.286
|AVG
|.264
|.385
|OBP
|.343
|.472
|SLG
|.461
|15
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|26
|34/23
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stripling gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.11 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.11, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.