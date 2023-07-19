Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .654 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on July 19 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has four doubles, four triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .279.

Benson has gotten at least one hit in 48.9% of his games this year (23 of 47), with more than one hit eight times (17.0%).

In five games this season, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Benson has had at least one RBI in 17.0% of his games this year (eight of 47), with two or more RBI four times (8.5%).

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this year (16 of 47), with two or more runs four times (8.5%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .203 AVG .354 .311 OBP .447 .391 SLG .585 4 XBH 9 4 HR 1 6 RBI 6 28/10 K/BB 12/11 5 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings