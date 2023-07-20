Jonathan India, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .250 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

In 68.8% of his 96 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

India has had at least one RBI in 32.3% of his games this year (31 of 96), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 52 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .284 AVG .219 .372 OBP .300 .460 SLG .370 19 XBH 13 6 HR 8 26 RBI 24 38/19 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings