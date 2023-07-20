Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Luke Maile returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Alex Cobb and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 20 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 15 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Maile? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Giants Player Props
|Reds vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Giants
|Reds vs Giants Odds
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is hitting .211 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Maile has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 7.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Maile has had an RBI in six games this year (15.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|17
|.158
|AVG
|.289
|.213
|OBP
|.341
|.228
|SLG
|.605
|2
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|20/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|1
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Giants will send Cobb (6-2) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.82, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.