Luke Maile returns to action for the Cincinnati Reds against Alex Cobb and the San Francisco GiantsJuly 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 15 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .211 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Maile has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 38 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 7.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has had an RBI in six games this year (15.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine games this season (23.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 17 .158 AVG .289 .213 OBP .341 .228 SLG .605 2 XBH 8 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 20/3 K/BB 9/3 1 SB 0

