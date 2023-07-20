Thursday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (51-46) and the San Francisco Giants (54-42) at Great American Ball Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Reds securing the victory. Game time is at 12:35 PM ET on July 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Cobb (6-2) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (4-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 matchups.

The Reds have come away with 32 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 29 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 9 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (472 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.80 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

