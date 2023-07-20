LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants face Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -115 -105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 68 games this season and have come away with the win 32 times (47.1%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has won 29 of its 62 games, or 46.8%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of its 96 opportunities.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-26 27-20 19-22 32-24 33-34 18-12

