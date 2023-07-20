Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Giants on July 20, 2023
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Jonathan India and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Reds vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
India Stats
- India has put up 92 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .250/.335/.413 so far this season.
- India has recorded a base hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Alex Cobb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Cobb Stats
- The Giants' Alex Cobb (6-2) will make his 18th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Cobb has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Cobb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|6.0
|6
|0
|0
|7
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 30
|5.0
|6
|3
|2
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 13
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Rockies
|Jun. 8
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|7
|1
