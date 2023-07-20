TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .182 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on July 20 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .286 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Friedl has recorded a hit in 47 of 74 games this year (63.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.1%).

He has hit a home run in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 74), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (27.0%), Friedl has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.8%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .260 AVG .313 .333 OBP .384 .450 SLG .412 14 XBH 9 4 HR 2 21 RBI 11 32/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

Giants Pitching Rankings