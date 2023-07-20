Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Giants - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.185 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Stephenson has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (56 of 90), with at least two hits 21 times (23.3%).
- Looking at the 90 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (7.8%), and in 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has driven home a run in 30 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (40.0%), including six multi-run games (6.7%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.248
|AVG
|.256
|.327
|OBP
|.342
|.373
|SLG
|.366
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|41/17
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Cobb makes the start for the Giants, his 18th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.82 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .272 to opposing hitters.
