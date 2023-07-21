2023 Barracuda Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 2
Seung-Yul Noh is the current leader (+1200) at the 2023 Barracuda Championship after one round of play.
Barracuda Championship Second Round Information
- Start Time: 9:45 AM ET
- Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards
Barracuda Championship Best Odds to Win
Beau Hossler
- Tee Time: 3:11 PM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-7)
- Odds to Win: +650
Hossler Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|4
|1
|3rd
Patrick Rodgers
- Tee Time: 3:44 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +800
Rodgers Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-7
|8
|1
|3rd
Seung-Yul Noh
- Tee Time: 10:18 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-9)
- Odds to Win: +1200
Noh Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|62
|-9
|5
|2
|1st
Maximilian Kieffer
- Tee Time: 9:45 AM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +1800
Kieffer Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|7
|1
|6th
Carson Young
- Tee Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 5th (-6)
- Odds to Win: +2000
Young Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-6
|10
|2
|6th
Barracuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|J.J. Spaun
|21st (-4)
|+2200
|Stephan Jaeger
|37th (-3)
|+2500
|Mark Hubbard
|37th (-2)
|+2800
|Nathan Kimsey
|9th (-6)
|+2800
|Peter Kuest
|26th (-3)
|+2800
|Sam Stevens
|26th (-3)
|+3000
|Ryan Palmer
|26th (-2)
|+3300
|Alexander Levy
|3rd (-8)
|+3500
|Troy Merritt
|15th (-5)
|+3500
|James Hahn
|8th (-5)
|+4000
