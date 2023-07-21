Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Joey Votto -- batting .188 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .205 with three doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Votto has picked up a hit in 10 of 24 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (29.2%, and 8.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Votto has driven in a run in 10 games this year (41.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In nine games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|.149
|AVG
|.290
|.322
|OBP
|.353
|.426
|SLG
|.742
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|16/9
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 115 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Henry makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.89, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.