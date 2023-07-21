Friday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (52-46) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 21.

The probable starters are Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds and Tommy Henry (5-2) for the Diamondbacks.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 16 (64%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has a record of 8-6, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 55.6% chance to win.

Cincinnati is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 477 total runs this season.

The Reds' 4.76 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule