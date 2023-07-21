TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the mound, on July 21 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl has 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .286.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 78th in the league in slugging.
- In 48 of 75 games this year (64.0%) Friedl has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (30.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (26.7%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (8.0%).
- In 34.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.7%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.259
|AVG
|.313
|.331
|OBP
|.384
|.444
|SLG
|.412
|14
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|11
|33/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 115 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Henry (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.89 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 56 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.89, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
