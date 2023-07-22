Saturday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) at 4:10 PM ET (on July 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Reds, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Brandon Williamson (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-2.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
  • The Reds have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.
  • Cincinnati has a record of 10-7, a 58.8% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 54.5% chance to win.
  • Cincinnati has scored 486 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 18 Giants L 4-2 Brandon Williamson vs Logan Webb
July 18 Giants L 11-10 Luke Weaver vs Anthony DeSclafani
July 19 Giants W 3-2 Graham Ashcraft vs Ross Stripling
July 20 Giants W 5-1 Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
July 21 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
July 22 Diamondbacks - Brandon Williamson vs TBA
July 23 Diamondbacks - Luke Weaver vs Zach Davies
July 24 @ Brewers - Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
July 25 @ Brewers - Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
July 26 @ Brewers - Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
July 28 @ Dodgers - Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller

