Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds will try to defeat Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 18th in MLB action with 108 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Cincinnati is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (486 total).

The Reds' .334 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Reds' 9.0 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Cincinnati's pitching staff is 18th in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cincinnati's 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.426).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Williamson heads into the game with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this year entering this outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Logan Webb 7/18/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Luke Weaver Anthony DeSclafani 7/19/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Brandon Williamson - 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver Zach Davies 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.