When the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) match up with the Cincinnati Reds (53-46) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, July 22 at 4:10 PM ET, Corbin Carroll will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Reds are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +100 odds to upset. The total is 10.5 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: BSOH

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-2, 4.78 ERA) vs TBA - ARI

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to wager on the Reds and Diamondbacks matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Reds (-120), for instance -- will win. It's that simple! If the Reds win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.33 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 10-7 (58.8%).

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Reds have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 25 wins in the 52 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 18 of 42 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks had a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 2nd Win NL Central +275 - 2nd

