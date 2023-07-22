Ketel Marte leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-44) into a contest versus the Cincinnati Reds (53-46), after his two-homer outing in a 9-6 defeat to the Reds, beginning at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Brandon Williamson (1-2) take the hill for the Reds in this matchup. The Diamondbacks, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williamson - CIN (1-2, 4.78 ERA) vs TBA - ARI

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson (1-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78 and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .240 in 11 games this season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 11 starts this season, Williamson has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.