Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Spencer Steer, carrying a .167 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 95 hits and an OBP of .360, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 44th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 60 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Steer has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this season (43.2%), including five games with multiple runs (5.3%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.279
|AVG
|.264
|.377
|OBP
|.343
|.459
|SLG
|.461
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|36/24
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
