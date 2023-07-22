Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Stephenson, carrying a .143 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks July 22 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|How to Watch Reds vs Diamondbacks
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Reds vs Diamondbacks Prediction
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks while hitting .253.
- In 57 of 91 games this year (62.6%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 91), and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has an RBI in 30 of 91 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored a run in 37 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.250
|AVG
|.256
|.331
|OBP
|.342
|.372
|SLG
|.366
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|41/18
|K/BB
|55/19
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.58 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.