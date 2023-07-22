The Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday, July 22. Will Benson brings a hot bat into the contest (.452 OBP over the past 10 games), with first pitch is set for 4:10 PM.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has seven doubles, four triples, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .292.

Benson enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Benson has recorded a hit in 26 of 50 games this season (52.0%), including nine multi-hit games (18.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 50), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.0% of his games this season, Benson has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .236 AVG .354 .353 OBP .447 .486 SLG .585 8 XBH 9 5 HR 1 11 RBI 6 30/13 K/BB 12/11 6 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings