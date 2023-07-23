The New York Liberty (15-5) welcome in the Indiana Fever (6-15) after Jonquel Jones scored 27 points in the Liberty's 96-87 win over the Mystics. The matchup airs on NBA TV at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Fever vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Fever vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Fever 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Liberty

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-12.9)

Fever vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Indiana is 13-7-0 this season.

There have been 11 Indiana games (out of 20) that hit the over this year.

Fever Performance Insights

Offensively the Fever are the sixth-ranked squad in the league (82.1 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (85.5 points conceded per game).

Indiana is fourth in the league in rebounds per game (35.5) and second-best in rebounds allowed (33.1).

In terms of turnovers, the Fever are seventh in the league in committing them (13.5 per game). They are third-worst in forcing them (12.4 per game).

The Fever are the second-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.3 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

The Fever are the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers allowed (8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%).

Indiana attempts 27.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.3% of Indiana's buckets are 3-pointers, and 79.7% are 2-pointers.

