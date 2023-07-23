Jonathan India -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

  • India is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 38 walks.
  • India has recorded a hit in 68 of 99 games this season (68.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (22.2%).
  • In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 32.3% of his games this season, India has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 53.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
52 GP 47
.289 AVG .219
.377 OBP .300
.460 SLG .370
20 XBH 13
6 HR 8
27 RBI 24
41/21 K/BB 46/17
7 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Ruiz will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
  • The 28-year-old righty has 37 appearances in relief this season.
  • In 37 games this season, he has compiled a 5.48 ERA and averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .278 against him.
