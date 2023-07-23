Jonathan India -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Jose Ruiz on the mound, on July 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz

José Ruiz TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is hitting .253 with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 38 walks.

India has recorded a hit in 68 of 99 games this season (68.7%), including 22 multi-hit games (22.2%).

In 12 games this year, he has homered (12.1%, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 32.3% of his games this season, India has tallied at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 53.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 47 .289 AVG .219 .377 OBP .300 .460 SLG .370 20 XBH 13 6 HR 8 27 RBI 24 41/21 K/BB 46/17 7 SB 4

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings