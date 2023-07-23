Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Diamondbacks - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Spencer Steer (batting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Ruiz. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: José Ruiz
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.361), slugging percentage (.460) and total hits (97) this season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Steer has recorded a hit in 61 of 96 games this year (63.5%), including 27 multi-hit games (28.1%).
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had an RBI in 36 games this season (37.5%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (42.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.284
|AVG
|.264
|.379
|OBP
|.343
|.460
|SLG
|.461
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|26
|36/24
|K/BB
|42/20
|7
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ruiz starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 28-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 37 appearances so far.
- In his 37 appearances this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .278 against him. He has a 5.48 ERA and averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings.
