Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds take the field on Monday at American Family Field against Colin Rea, who gets the start for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 113 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Fueled by 307 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 10th in MLB with a .416 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 497 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Reds rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.421 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (5-7) will take the mound for the Reds, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Graham Ashcraft Ross Stripling 7/20/2023 Giants W 5-1 Home Andrew Abbott Alex Cobb 7/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 9-6 Home Ben Lively Tommy Henry 7/22/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Brandon Pfaadt 7/23/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-3 Home Luke Weaver José Ruiz 7/24/2023 Brewers - Away Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 7/25/2023 Brewers - Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers - Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove

