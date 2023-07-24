On Monday, July 24 at 8:10 PM ET, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (55-45) host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (55-46) in the series opener at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds -105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.64 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Spencer Steer hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 27, or 58.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 27-19 (58.7%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Brewers have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total one time (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (48.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 29 times in 62 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Reds had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Reds vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+150) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jonathan India 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+145) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +185 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.