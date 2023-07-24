Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds matchup at American Family Field on Monday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Steer Stats

Steer has 99 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.363/.461 so far this season.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 51 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .251/.338/.411 so far this year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 20 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Giants Jul. 18 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Rea Stats

Colin Rea (5-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start three times in 16 starts this season.

In 16 starts this season, Rea has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies Jul. 19 5.0 5 3 2 3 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 4.2 7 5 5 7 1 at Pirates Jul. 2 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Mets Jun. 26 6.1 3 1 1 3 1 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 5.1 7 5 4 2 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 104 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashed .286/.372/.475 so far this year.

Yelich hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 7 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has recorded 80 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .269/.345/.438 on the season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 21 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies Jul. 19 3-for-5 0 0 2 5 0

