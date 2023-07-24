Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Brewers on July 24, 2023
Player prop betting options for Christian Yelich, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Milwaukee Brewers-Cincinnati Reds matchup at American Family Field on Monday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 99 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with nine stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .277/.363/.461 so far this season.
- Steer has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a walk and four RBI.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 19 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 51 RBI (96 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .251/.338/.411 so far this year.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Colin Rea Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Rea Stats
- Colin Rea (5-4) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 17th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in 16 starts this season.
- In 16 starts this season, Rea has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Rea Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 8
|4.2
|7
|5
|5
|7
|1
|at Pirates
|Jul. 2
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|2
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with BetMGM.
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 104 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He's slashed .286/.372/.475 so far this year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has recorded 80 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .269/.345/.438 on the season.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jul. 19
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, William Contreras or other Brewers players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.