TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.216 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 142 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .290 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 30th and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Friedl has had a hit in 50 of 78 games this year (64.1%), including multiple hits 25 times (32.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (9.0%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Friedl has had an RBI in 21 games this year (26.9%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|35
|.269
|AVG
|.313
|.335
|OBP
|.384
|.469
|SLG
|.412
|16
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|11
|34/13
|K/BB
|24/13
|7
|SB
|9
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (122 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 4.64 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.
