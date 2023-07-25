The Los Angeles Sparks (7-15) will be looking to stop an eight-game losing skid when hosting the Indiana Fever (6-16) on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Fever vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Fever vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sparks 87 Fever 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Los Angeles (-6.9)

Los Angeles (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.5

Fever vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has covered the spread 13 times in 21 games.

This season, 12 of Indiana's 21 games have gone over the point total.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the WNBA offensively (82.2 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (86.2 points allowed).

On the boards, Indiana is fourth in the league in rebounds (35 per game). It is second-best in rebounds allowed (33.2 per game).

The Fever are seventh in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13.6) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.6).

The Fever are the second-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (6.4 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.8%).

In 2023 the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.5 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

In 2023, Indiana has taken 27.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 72.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 20.6% of Indiana's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 79.4% have been 2-pointers.

