Reds vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 25
Tuesday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (55-47) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-5) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (5-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (47.9%) in those contests.
- This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (499 total).
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 20
|Giants
|W 5-1
|Andrew Abbott vs Alex Cobb
|July 21
|Diamondbacks
|W 9-6
|Ben Lively vs Tommy Henry
|July 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Brandon Williamson vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 23
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-3
|Luke Weaver vs José Ruiz
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|L 3-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|July 25
|@ Brewers
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
|July 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Grove
|July 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman
