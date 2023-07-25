Tuesday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) taking on the Cincinnati Reds (55-47) at 8:10 PM ET (on July 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-5) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (5-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (47.9%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (499 total).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule