The Milwaukee Brewers will send a hot-hitting Christian Yelich to the plate against the Cincinnati Reds and Matt McLain, who has been on a tear as of late, when the clubs take the field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Reds have +130 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -155 +130 8 -105 -115 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Reds and their foes are 2-8-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. For three straight games, Cincinnati and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being 10.5 runs.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 34, or 47.9%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati is 16-18 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of its 101 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 27-21 22-22 33-25 36-35 19-12

