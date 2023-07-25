On Tuesday, TJ Friedl (.189 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl has 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .286.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

In 63.3% of his 79 games this season, Friedl has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (26.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (7.6%).

In 35.4% of his games this season (28 of 79), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 36 .269 AVG .304 .335 OBP .373 .469 SLG .400 16 XBH 9 5 HR 2 22 RBI 11 34/13 K/BB 24/13 7 SB 9

