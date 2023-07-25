Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- Stephenson has recorded a hit in 58 of 93 games this season (62.4%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.5% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 32.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.5% of his games.
- In 38 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.245
|AVG
|.263
|.326
|OBP
|.347
|.365
|SLG
|.371
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|42/18
|K/BB
|56/19
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.93 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Burnes (9-5 with a 3.49 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 121 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.49), 10th in WHIP (1.063), and 25th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
