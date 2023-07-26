Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jake Fraley -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks while batting .268.
- Fraley will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with one homer in his last games.
- Fraley has gotten a hit in 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%), including 18 multi-hit games (21.7%).
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.7%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Fraley has had an RBI in 37 games this year (44.6%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (32.5%), including seven multi-run games (8.4%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|37
|.265
|AVG
|.272
|.323
|OBP
|.391
|.503
|SLG
|.439
|18
|XBH
|9
|9
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|28
|31/10
|K/BB
|21/22
|7
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta (6-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.63), 37th in WHIP (1.272), and 12th in K/9 (10.3).
