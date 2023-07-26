Reds vs. Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 26
The Milwaukee Brewers (56-46) and Cincinnati Reds (56-47) meet on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (6-8) to the mound, while Ben Lively (4-5) will get the nod for the Reds.
Reds vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (6-8, 4.63 ERA) vs Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.88 ERA)
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively
- The Reds will send Lively (4-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.88, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
- Lively has collected one quality start this season.
- Lively is trying to pick up his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- In two of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Ben Lively vs. Brewers
- He will take the hill against a Brewers team that is hitting .232 as a unit (25th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .376 (27th in the league) with 106 total home runs (22nd in MLB play).
- Lively has a 3.78 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP against the Brewers this season in 16 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .210 batting average over three appearances.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta
- The Brewers will send Peralta (6-8) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.63, a 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.272 in 19 games this season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.63 ERA ranks 49th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 37th, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.
Freddy Peralta vs. Reds
- The Reds rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 12th in the league (.413) and 115 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 1-for-19 in six innings.
