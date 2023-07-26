Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .731 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on July 26 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .288.
- Benson has recorded a hit in 28 of 53 games this season (52.8%), including nine multi-hit games (17.0%).
- He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (22.6%), Benson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 37.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.227
|AVG
|.352
|.341
|OBP
|.446
|.467
|SLG
|.606
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|32/13
|K/BB
|14/12
|6
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (124 total, 1.2 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.63 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.63), 37th in WHIP (1.272), and 12th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.