Fever vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 27
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
One game after dropping 30 points in a 79-78 victory over the Fever, Nneka Ogwumike leads the Los Angeles Sparks (8-15) at home against the Indiana Fever (6-17) on Thursday, July 27, 2023. It will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on NBA TV.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Fever vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Fever vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Fever vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sparks Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sparks (-3.5)
|162.5
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Sparks (-3.5)
|163.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Sparks (-3.5)
|162.5
|-165
|+125
|Tipico
|Sparks (-3.5)
|163.5
|-165
|+130
Fever vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Sparks have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Fever have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Indiana has an ATS record of 9-3.
- Sparks games have hit the over 11 out of 23 times this season.
- The Fever and their opponents have combined to hit the over 12 out of 22 times this year.
