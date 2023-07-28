In the second round of Group D matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, England (coming off a 1-0 win over Haiti) meets Denmark (off a 1-0 victory against China) at 4:30 AM ET on Friday, July 28.

England is -239 to win this group-stage match, Denmark is +708, and the draw is +316. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals. The under is available at -148, and the over is +111.

Bet on the result of England vs. Denmark at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

England vs. Denmark Game Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 4:30 AM ET

4:30 AM ET Location: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

Sydney Football Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 England Moneyline: -239

-239 Denmark Moneyline: +708

England vs. Denmark World Cup Betting Insights

These teams average two goals per match combined, 0.5 less than this game's total.

These teams together concede zero goals per game, 2.5 fewer than this game's total.

England has been listed as a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and won.

England has played as a moneyline favorite of -239 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

Denmark is an underdog for the first time this tournament.

Denmark has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +708.

England World Cup Stats

Georgia Stanway has put up one goal for England in Women's World Cup (one match).

Denmark World Cup Stats

Pernille Harder has zero goals but does have one assist for Denmark in Women's World Cup (one game).

Amalie Vangsgaard has scored one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.

Take your pick for England vs. Denmark on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

England vs. Denmark Recent Performance

England is 4-1-1 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it went 9-3-0 in such matches (+29 goal differential).

Last time out, England was victorious 1-0 over Haiti, taking 19 shots and outshooting by 13.

Stanway scored the lone goal for her team in the match against .

In 2022, Denmark was 2-0-7 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 4-0-2 (+2 goal differential).

In its most recent match, Denmark recorded a 1-0 victory against China on July 22, while outshooting China 11 to eight.

Vangsgaard recorded the only goal for Denmark (on one shot) in the match.

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Niamh Charles 24 3 Chelsea FC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 5 Manchester City WFC (England) Millie Bright 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Rachel Daly 31 9 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 22 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 12 Aston Villa WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 13 Aston Villa WFC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 14 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 15 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 16 Chelsea FC (England) Laura Coombs 32 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Katie Zelem 27 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 21 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Robinson 20 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Alessia Russo 24 23 Manchester United WFC (England)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Denmark Roster

Name Age Number Club Lene Christensen 23 1 Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway) Josefine Hasbo 21 2 Harvard University (United States) Stine Ballisager Pedersen 29 3 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Rikke Sevecke 27 4 - Simone Boye Sorensen 31 5 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Karen Holmgaard 24 6 Everton FC (England) Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen 34 7 Reading FC Women (England) Emma Snerle 22 8 West Ham United FC Women (England) Amalie Vangsgaard 26 9 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Pernille Harder 30 10 Bayern Munich (Germany) Katrine Veje 32 11 Everton FC (England) Kathrine Kuhl 20 12 Arsenal WFC (England) Sara Gedsted Thrige Andersen 27 13 - Nicoline Sorensen 25 14 Everton FC (England) Frederikke Thogersen 28 15 Inter Milano (Italy) Kathrine Larsen 30 16 Broendby IF (Denmark) Rikke Madsen 25 17 North Carolina Courage (United States) Luna Gewitz 29 18 - Janni Thomsen 23 19 Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway) Signe Bruun 25 20 - Mille Gejl Jensen 23 21 North Carolina Courage (United States) Maja Bay Ostergaard 25 22 FC Thy - Thistedq (Denmark) Sofie Svava 22 23 Real Madrid (Spain)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.