Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (41-63) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (52-51) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Xzavion Curry (3-0) for the Guardians and Touki Toussaint (0-3) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have been favorites in 52 games this season and won 31 (59.6%) of those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 19-18 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland ranks 24th in the majors with 434 total runs scored this season.

The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have won in 21, or 32.3%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-23 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (436 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.68 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 23 Phillies L 8-5 Xzavion Curry vs Aaron Nola July 24 Royals L 5-3 Logan Allen vs Ryan Yarbrough July 25 Royals W 5-1 Aaron Civale vs Zack Greinke July 26 Royals W 8-3 Gavin Williams vs Alec Marsh July 27 @ White Sox W 6-3 Tanner Bibee vs Dylan Cease July 28 @ White Sox - Xzavion Curry vs Touki Toussaint July 29 @ White Sox - Logan Allen vs Touki Toussaint July 30 @ White Sox - Aaron Civale vs Michael Kopech July 31 @ Astros - Noah Syndergaard vs J.P. France August 1 @ Astros - Gavin Williams vs Framber Valdez August 2 @ Astros - Tanner Bibee vs Cristian Javier

White Sox Schedule