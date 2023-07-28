How to Watch the Reds vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Freddie Freeman and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit 115 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Fueled by 311 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 13th in MLB with a .412 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 503 total runs this season.
- The Reds have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.
- The Reds rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.425 WHIP this season.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson (2-2) for his 13th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Williamson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Brandon Pfaadt
|7/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-3
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|José Ruiz
|7/24/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|7/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/26/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Freddy Peralta
|7/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Bobby Miller
|7/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Grove
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|-
