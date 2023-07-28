On Friday, July 28 at 10:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43) host the Cincinnati Reds (56-48) at Dodger Stadium in the series opener. Bobby Miller will get the nod for the Dodgers, while Brandon Williamson will take the hill for the Reds.

The Dodgers are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+185). A 9.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (6-1, 4.28 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (2-2, 4.45 ERA)

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 49 out of the 84 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 9-6 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have won in 35, or 47.9%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer five times, losing every contest.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Benson 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+310) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Jonathan India 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+225) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

