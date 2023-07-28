Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Dodgers on July 28, 2023
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman is one of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Dodger Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .251/.336/.410 on the season.
- India takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has put up 133 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .330/.411/.583 slash line so far this year.
- Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|4-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 106 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .277/.380/.561 so far this season.
- Betts enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .195 with three doubles, eight walks and four RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
