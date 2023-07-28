Freddie Freeman is one of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds meet at Dodger Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 10:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI (98 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.336/.410 on the season.

India takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has put up 133 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 71 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .330/.411/.583 slash line so far this year.

Freeman hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 4-for-5 3 2 3 10 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 106 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .277/.380/.561 so far this season.

Betts enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .195 with three doubles, eight walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

