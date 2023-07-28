Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .679 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .282 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Benson has gotten a hit in 28 of 54 games this year (51.9%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (16.7%).
- In 13.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.2% of his games this year, Benson has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.227
|AVG
|.338
|.341
|OBP
|.430
|.467
|SLG
|.581
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|32/13
|K/BB
|17/12
|6
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 112 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers will send Miller (6-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.28 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
